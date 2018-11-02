CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Saturd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-022300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 82 54 79 / 0 0 0

Mendota 82 51 78 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 82 54 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-022300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 80 45 78 / 0 0 0

Merced 81 49 77 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 81 47 77 / 0 0 0

Madera 81 47 78 / 0 0 0

Clovis 81 50 77 / 0 0 0

Fresno 80 50 77 / 0 0 0

Kerman 81 47 77 / 0 0 0

Sanger 81 49 77 / 0 0 0

Reedley 81 50 78 / 0 0 0

Selma 80 50 77 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 80 48 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-022300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 81 48 77 / 0 0 0

Hanford 80 47 76 / 0 0 0

Avenal 82 53 78 / 0 0 0

Taft 81 59 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-022300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 81 50 78 / 0 0 0

Visalia 81 49 77 / 0 0 0

Exeter 81 51 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 81 49 78 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 81 50 79 / 0 0 0

Porterville 81 54 79 / 0 0 0

Delano 80 48 78 / 0 0 0

Wasco 80 47 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 81 46 78 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 81 55 79 / 0 0 0

Arvin 82 54 81 / 0 0 0

Lamont 82 53 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-022300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 77 51 75 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 78 47 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-022300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 82 51 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-022300-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 67 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 53. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to

55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to

70. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

60 to 68. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 81 50 80 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 74 45 73 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 72 43 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-022300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 73 51 73 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 68 43 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-022300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 63 37 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-022300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

46 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 52 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 82 51 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-022300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 AM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 82 47 80 / 0 0 0

Mojave 81 53 79 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 82 47 79 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 82 47 80 / 0 0 0

