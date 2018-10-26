CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

292 FPUS56 KHNX 260500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightFridayFriday nightand Saturd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-261100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 83 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 51 84 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 56 84 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-261100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 87. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 82 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 82 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 49 83 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 54 83 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 83 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 49 83 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 83 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 53 83 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 52 83 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 50 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-261100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 49 83 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 48 83 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 61 84 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-261100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 53 83 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 53 84 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 83 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 84 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 57 84 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 49 83 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 48 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 83 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 84 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 57 85 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 85 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-261100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 80 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 50 82 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-261100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 85 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-261100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

68 to 76. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to

49. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

60 to 69. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 53 85 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 47 79 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 72 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-261100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 76 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 42 71 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-261100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to

49 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 66 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 86 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 87 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-261100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 49 85 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 56 84 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 85 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 50 85 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

