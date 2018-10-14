CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

095 FPUS56 KHNX 141100

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-142300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 80 54 81 / 0 0 0

Mendota 82 50 80 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 81 56 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-142300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds in the evening

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 78 45 79 / 0 0 0

Merced 79 49 80 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 81 48 80 / 0 0 0

Madera 81 49 80 / 0 0 0

Clovis 82 54 79 / 0 0 0

Fresno 82 54 79 / 0 0 0

Kerman 82 49 79 / 0 0 0

Sanger 82 52 79 / 0 0 0

Reedley 82 52 79 / 0 0 0

Selma 82 52 79 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 82 51 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-142300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 57. Highs

80 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 82 51 79 / 0 0 0

Hanford 82 50 80 / 0 0 0

Avenal 81 55 79 / 0 0 0

Taft 82 58 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-142300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 50 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

80 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 82 51 79 / 0 0 0

Visalia 82 51 80 / 0 0 0

Exeter 83 52 79 / 0 0 0

Tulare 83 52 79 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 82 51 79 / 0 0 0

Porterville 83 55 80 / 0 0 0

Delano 82 50 79 / 0 0 0

Wasco 82 49 79 / 0 0 0

Shafter 82 49 80 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 83 56 80 / 0 0 0

Arvin 84 56 81 / 0 0 0

Lamont 84 56 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-142300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 48 75 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 77 44 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-142300-

Tulare County Foothills-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 81 51 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-142300-

Kern County Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 62 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47. East winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 65. East winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 67. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to

52. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 78 50 75 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 70 44 63 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 65 40 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-142300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 72 49 71 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 63 38 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-142300-

Tulare County Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 57 33 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-142300-

Indian Wells Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 52. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 48 75 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 48 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-142300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 50. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 75 44 71 / 0 0 0

Mojave 75 49 69 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 75 44 70 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 76 42 71 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

