386 FPUS56 KHNX 090500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightTuesdayTuesday nightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-091100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

81 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 84 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 58 84 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-091100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Highs

80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 83 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 52 84 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 55 83 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 55 84 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 51 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 52 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 54 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 84 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-091100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

50 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 52 84 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 84 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 57 84 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 59 84 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-091100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

50 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 83 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 84 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 51 83 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 84 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 50 83 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 84 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 52 84 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 50 84 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 50 84 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 58 84 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 54 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 55 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-091100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 77 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 45 79 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-091100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 51 82 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-091100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 53. West

winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

60 to 68. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 73.

Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

44 to 54. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

Highs at 5000 feet 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 51 81 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 73 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 72 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-091100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers and slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...

55 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 74 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 64 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-091100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 34 59 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-091100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

77 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 77 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 84 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 84 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-091100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 48 81 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 55 79 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 50 80 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 50 80 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

