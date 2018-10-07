CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

208 FPUS56 KHNX 071400

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Columbus D

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-072300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

83. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

77 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 81 54 84 / 0 0 0

Mendota 81 49 84 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 80 57 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-072300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 50 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 81 49 81 / 0 0 0

Merced 80 51 83 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 81 49 83 / 0 0 0

Madera 81 50 83 / 0 0 0

Clovis 80 53 83 / 0 0 0

Fresno 80 54 83 / 0 0 0

Kerman 80 49 84 / 0 0 0

Sanger 79 51 83 / 0 0 0

Reedley 78 52 83 / 0 0 0

Selma 77 53 83 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 77 51 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-072300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 76 to

81. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

76 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 79 52 84 / 0 0 0

Hanford 78 51 83 / 0 0 0

Avenal 77 56 82 / 0 0 0

Taft 78 60 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-072300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 78 51 83 / 0 0 0

Visalia 78 51 83 / 0 0 0

Exeter 77 51 83 / 0 0 0

Tulare 79 53 84 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 77 51 83 / 0 0 0

Porterville 78 55 83 / 0 0 0

Delano 79 52 83 / 0 0 0

Wasco 79 50 84 / 0 0 0

Shafter 79 50 84 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 79 58 84 / 0 0 0

Arvin 79 55 85 / 0 0 0

Lamont 79 55 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-072300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 76 51 76 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 75 44 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-072300-

Tulare County Foothills-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

72 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 51 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-072300-

Kern County Mountains-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet

44 to 54. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 76 51 79 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 67 45 71 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 66 39 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-072300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 64 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 70 48 71 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 34 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-072300-

Tulare County Mountains-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 80 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 32 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-072300-

Indian Wells Valley-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 82. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 54 79 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 57 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-072300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

700 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

73 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 77 49 79 / 0 0 0

Mojave 75 55 78 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 49 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 76 46 76 / 0 0 0

