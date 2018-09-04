CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

669 FPUS56 KHNX 040600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightTuesdayTuesday nightand Wednesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-041100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 95 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 96 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 70 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-041100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

59 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 96 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 96 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 97 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 67 97 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 67 98 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 63 97 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 63 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 64 97 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 98 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-041100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 97 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 64 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 98 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 73 98 74 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-041100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 98 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 97 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 97 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 97 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 97 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 65 97 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 64 97 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 97 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 98 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 69 99 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-041100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 92 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-041100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 96 67 97 / 0 20 20 0

CAZ095-041100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to

90. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 69 96 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 86 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 84 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-041100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Near the crest, mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 64 86 65 86 / 0 0 20 0

Shaver Lake 55 79 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-041100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the

crest, cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Near the crest, thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight, Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Very windy. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 48 72 49 72 / 30 40 40 20

CAZ098-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 99 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 100 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-041100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 65 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 72 96 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 97 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

