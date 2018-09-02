CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

066 FPUS56 KHNX 021100

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Labor D

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-022300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

91 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 94 65 95 / 0 0 0

Mendota 94 64 96 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 98 70 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-022300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 94 58 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 95 63 96 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 96 63 97 / 0 0 0

Madera 96 63 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 97 68 99 / 0 0 0

Fresno 97 68 99 / 0 0 0

Kerman 96 63 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 97 65 99 / 0 0 0

Reedley 97 64 99 / 0 0 0

Selma 97 66 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 97 63 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-022300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

93 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 96 64 98 / 0 0 0

Hanford 97 64 98 / 0 0 0

Avenal 97 71 97 / 0 0 0

Taft 95 73 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-022300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

94 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 97 65 99 / 0 0 0

Visalia 96 63 98 / 0 0 0

Exeter 97 66 98 / 0 0 0

Tulare 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Porterville 96 68 98 / 0 0 0

Delano 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 64 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 96 71 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 97 70 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 97 69 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-022300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 91 68 92 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 93 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-022300-

Tulare County Foothills-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

73. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 67 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-022300-

Kern County Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to

67. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 97 68 96 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 86 61 86 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 83 56 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-022300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

66 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 90 65 91 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 81 54 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-022300-

Tulare County Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 74 49 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-022300-

Indian Wells Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 100 74 100 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 101 71 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-022300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

400 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 98 72 97 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 99 67 98 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 97 63 96 / 0 0 0

