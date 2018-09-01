CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

_____

335 FPUS56 KHNX 010500

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSaturdaySaturday nightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-011100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

66. Highs 89 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 89 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 90 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 67 95 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-011100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 90 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

89 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 89 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 90 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 91 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 63 93 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 93 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 59 92 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 61 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 61 93 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-011100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 60 92 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 60 93 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 95 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 67 93 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-011100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

68. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 93 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 93 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 93 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 92 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 92 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 92 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 61 93 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 92 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 67 93 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 94 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 94 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-011100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to

96. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 87 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 89 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-011100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 93 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-011100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 64.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 56 to 66.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

55 to 65. Highs at 5000 feet 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 64 91 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 82 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 81 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-011100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 60 88 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 77 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-011100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 46 71 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 99 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 67 100 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-011100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 64 98 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 71 96 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 65 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

