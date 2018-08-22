CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 90 62 91 / 0 0 0

Mendota 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 97 69 98 / 0 0 0

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs 92 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

91 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 90 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 91 55 91 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 60 92 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 93 59 94 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 59 94 / 0 0 0

Clovis 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

Fresno 95 64 96 / 0 0 0

Kerman 94 60 94 / 0 0 0

Sanger 96 60 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

Selma 95 62 96 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 95 61 95 / 0 0 0

Hanford 96 62 96 / 0 0 0

Avenal 97 67 98 / 0 0 0

Taft 96 72 96 / 0 0 0

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 93 to

99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 94 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 96 61 97 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 60 95 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 62 96 / 0 0 0

Tulare 96 62 96 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

Porterville 95 65 96 / 0 0 0

Delano 96 61 96 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 61 95 / 0 0 0

Shafter 96 61 96 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 96 69 96 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 68 97 / 0 0 0

Lamont 97 68 96 / 0 0 0

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 88 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 89 66 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 92 58 93 / 0 0 0

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 88 to

98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 63 96 / 0 0 0

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 56 to 66.

Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

57 to 67. Highs at 5000 feet 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 57 to 67.

Highs at 5000 feet 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 94 69 94 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 85 62 85 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 56 83 / 0 0 0

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 87 63 86 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 80 54 80 / 0 0 0

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 74 49 73 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs 95 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 102 76 101 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 97 73 97 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 98 68 98 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 97 65 97 / 0 0 0

