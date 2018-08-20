CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

CAZ089-202300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 96 63 93 / 0 0 0

Mendota 97 61 95 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 102 70 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-202300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 101. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 56 93 / 0 0 0

Merced 97 61 94 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 98 61 95 / 0 0 0

Madera 99 61 96 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 67 98 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 66 98 / 0 0 0

Kerman 99 61 96 / 0 0 0

Sanger 101 63 98 / 0 0 0

Reedley 101 63 98 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 65 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 101 62 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-202300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 62 98 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 69 98 / 0 0 0

Taft 102 74 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-202300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

95 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 63 98 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 66 98 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 64 98 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 68 98 / 0 0 0

Delano 101 64 98 / 0 0 0

Wasco 101 63 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 101 63 99 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 72 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 104 71 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 103 71 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-202300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 92 to

102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 68 91 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 61 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-202300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 100 67 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-202300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at

5000 feet 58 to 68. Highs at 5000 feet 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 100 72 97 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 90 64 87 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 58 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-202300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to

88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 90 66 87 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 84 56 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-202300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 78 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-202300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 106 78 103 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 107 74 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-202300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 104 68 100 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 75 98 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 71 99 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 68 98 / 0 0 0

