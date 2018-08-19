CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

061 FPUS56 KHNX 190600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

CAZ089-191100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 71. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 69.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 99 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 65 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 74 104 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-191100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 68.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 93 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

Highs 94 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 98 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 64 99 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 100 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 64 101 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 101 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 65 101 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 102 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 102 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 67 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-191100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 73.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 66 101 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 66 101 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 102 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 77 102 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-191100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 100 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 101 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 67 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 71 101 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 66 102 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 102 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 102 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 73 103 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 73 103 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-191100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 71 96 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 65 97 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-191100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 90 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-191100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at

5000 feet 82 to 92. Lows at 5000 feet 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet

81 to 91. Lows at 5000 feet 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 73 100 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 66 90 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 60 87 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-191100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to

68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 69 92 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 84 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-191100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 54 79 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 105.

Lows 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 71 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 107 79 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 75 108 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-191100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 72 106 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 79 104 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 72 105 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 71 105 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

