CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

884 FPUS56 KHNX 160900

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Frid

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-162300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 97 66 99 / 0 0 0

Mendota 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 102 74 103 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-162300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 95 59 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 96 64 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 97 64 99 / 0 0 0

Madera 97 65 100 / 0 0 0

Clovis 98 70 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 98 70 101 / 0 0 0

Kerman 97 65 100 / 0 0 0

Sanger 98 67 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 99 67 101 / 0 0 0

Selma 98 68 101 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 98 66 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-162300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 99 67 100 / 0 0 0

Hanford 99 67 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 73 102 / 0 0 0

Taft 100 77 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-162300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 99 67 101 / 0 0 0

Visalia 98 66 100 / 0 0 0

Exeter 99 69 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare 98 68 99 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 99 67 100 / 0 0 0

Porterville 98 71 100 / 0 0 0

Delano 99 66 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 99 67 100 / 0 0 0

Shafter 99 67 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 99 75 101 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 73 102 / 0 0 0

Lamont 99 73 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-162300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 93 70 95 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 95 64 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-162300-

Tulare County Foothills-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 99 70 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-162300-

Kern County Mountains-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 61 to 71. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 98 73 98 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 65 88 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 85 59 86 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-162300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze in the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 95 68 96 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 83 57 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-162300-

Tulare County Mountains-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 76 53 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 104. West winds up

to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 76 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 103 80 104 / 20 20 0

Ridgecrest 104 76 105 / 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ099-162300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

200 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 102 71 104 / 20 20 0

Mojave 100 78 101 / 20 20 0

Edwards AFB 100 73 102 / 20 20 0

Rosamond 100 71 101 / 20 20 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather