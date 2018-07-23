CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-232300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 98 67 102 / 0 0 0

Mendota 100 69 103 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 105 77 108 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-232300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 101 to 107. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 73.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 101 to 107.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

98 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 63 101 / 0 0 0

Merced 100 68 103 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 68 104 / 0 0 0

Madera 101 69 104 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 73 106 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 73 106 / 0 0 0

Kerman 101 68 104 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 71 105 / 0 0 0

Reedley 102 71 105 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 72 105 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 71 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-232300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

104 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows 67 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 101 71 105 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 70 105 / 0 0 0

Avenal 104 75 107 / 0 0 0

Taft 103 78 108 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-232300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

99 to 104. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows

68 to 76. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight. Heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

102 to 107. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds. Heat index

readings around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 76.

Highs 101 to 108.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 71 105 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 70 103 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 72 105 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 71 104 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 71 104 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 74 104 / 0 0 0

Delano 102 71 105 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 70 106 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 70 106 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 101 76 104 / 0 0 0

Arvin 103 75 106 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 74 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-232300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs 94 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 97 72 100 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 98 66 102 / 0 20 0

CAZ094-232300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

94 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 69 to

77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

98 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 100 72 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-232300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

63 to 73. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 100 75 103 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 90 67 93 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 60 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-232300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze and areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Haze and areas of smoke. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms...mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms near the crest. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

90 to 95 at 5000 feet...78 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to

97 at 5000 feet...78 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet. Highs 90 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 94 at

5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 91 69 95 / 30 30 20

Shaver Lake 85 59 89 / 20 30 20

CAZ097-232300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near the crest, slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon, Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Highs 86 to

93 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to

70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Near

the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to

97 at 5000 feet...79 to 87 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98 at 5000 feet...80 to 88 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...

76 to 86 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 82 56 85 / 20 20 20

CAZ098-232300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 114. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 115. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

Highs 102 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 109 83 112 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 109 82 114 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-232300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.

Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 107 76 111 / 0 0 0

Mojave 104 81 107 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 106 78 110 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 106 76 109 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

