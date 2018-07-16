CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

69 to 77. Highs 98 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

68 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 67 101 / 0 0 0

Mendota 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 102 75 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-162300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 97 to 103.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

99 to 105. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

Highs 99 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

Highs 98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 98 61 100 / 0 0 0

Merced 99 66 102 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 99 66 102 / 0 0 0

Madera 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 73 104 / 0 0 0

Fresno 103 74 104 / 0 0 0

Kerman 102 67 103 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 70 104 / 0 0 0

Reedley 103 70 104 / 0 0 0

Selma 103 72 104 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 104 70 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-162300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

Highs 100 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

Highs 98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 103 71 105 / 0 0 0

Hanford 103 70 104 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 75 102 / 0 0 0

Taft 102 79 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-162300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

Highs 101 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

Highs 99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 104 71 105 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 70 103 / 0 0 0

Exeter 103 71 105 / 0 0 0

Tulare 102 72 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 102 71 104 / 0 0 0

Porterville 102 74 103 / 0 0 0

Delano 103 71 103 / 0 0 0

Wasco 101 70 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 71 103 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 103 78 104 / 0 0 0

Arvin 103 76 105 / 0 0 0

Lamont 104 75 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-162300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

69 to 79. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 98 71 98 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 99 65 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-162300-

Tulare County Foothills-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 102 72 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-162300-

Kern County Mountains-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet

65 to 75. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

64 to 74. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 100 76 101 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 90 69 91 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 89 61 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-162300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 91 at

5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Near

the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

87 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 96 67 98 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 86 59 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-162300-

Tulare County Mountains-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 96 at 5000 feet...76 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 78 55 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 110. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows

76 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 107 83 109 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 110 80 110 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-162300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 74 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 106 74 107 / 0 0 0

Mojave 103 81 104 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 77 105 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 103 74 105 / 0 0 0

