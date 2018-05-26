CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightSaturdaySaturday nightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-261100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to

97. Lows 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

78 to 88. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 77 53 86 / 20 0 0 0

Mendota 52 78 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 53 76 54 85 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ090-261100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to

97. Lows 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

82 to 88. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 76 53 84 / 30 0 0 0

Merced 52 77 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 76 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 77 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 54 77 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 55 77 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 52 76 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 75 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 54 76 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 53 76 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 76 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-261100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to

98. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

81 to 89. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 77 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 78 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 76 56 84 / 20 0 0 0

Taft 57 74 60 83 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ092-261100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows 51 to 57.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 77 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 76 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 53 76 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 77 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 76 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 51 75 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 54 76 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 76 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 76 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 75 58 84 / 20 0 0 0

Arvin 55 74 55 83 / 20 0 0 0

Lamont 57 75 58 84 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ093-261100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of sprinkles through the night. Lows

43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to

94. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 68 47 77 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 43 67 46 77 / 20 20 20 0

CAZ094-261100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles through the night.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

58 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 72 52 82 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ095-261100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Windy. Lows at

5000 feet 39 to 45. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 61. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to

49. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at

5000 feet 76 to 86. Lows at 5000 feet 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

71 to 81. Lows at 5000 feet 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to

71. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 50 65 52 78 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 56 43 68 / 30 20 0 0

Frazier Park 40 60 42 70 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ096-261100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a 50 percent

chance of snow showers near the crest. Colder. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms and chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers,

Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, scattered

thunderstorms and chance of snow showers in the evening, then

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 55 45 76 / 40 30 30 20

Shaver Lake 31 54 35 64 / 30 30 20 0

CAZ097-261100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, Slight chance of snow

showers, Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest,

slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then scattered

thunderstorms and chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest, mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers, isolated

thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

36 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 33 46 35 58 / 30 30 20 0

CAZ098-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 77 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 81 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-261100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 57. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to

96. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

78 to 88. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 52 73 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 53 69 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 73 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 70 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

