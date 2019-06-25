CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019

_____

954 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 83 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 78 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 82 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 84 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 67 54 65 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 64 53 62 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 73 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 71 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 78 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 78 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 78 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 88 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 85 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 83 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 86 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 70 53 71 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 66 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 70 52 70 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 71 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 75 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 77 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 82 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 92 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather