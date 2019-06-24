CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019

_____

653 FPUS56 KMTR 241001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 68 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 85 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 80 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 83 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-250100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 88 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 68 55 65 / 10 0 10 0

Ocean Beach 54 65 55 63 / 10 0 10 0

$$

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 74 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 72 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 81 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 82 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 82 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 90 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 89 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 84 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 89 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 70 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-250100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 70 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 71 52 69 / 10 0 10 0

$$

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 72 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 77 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 79 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 85 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 95 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather