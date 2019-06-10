CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

_____

961 FPUS56 KMTR 101101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-110400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 90 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-110400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 103 59 97 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 97 61 89 / 0 0 0

Napa 99 63 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 100 69 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 92 60 79 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 86 57 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-110400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-110400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 96 63 84 / 0 0 0

Oakland 96 62 85 / 0 0 0

Fremont 100 63 93 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 100 62 91 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 99 64 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 106 66 101 / 0 0 0

Livermore 105 64 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 101 64 96 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 103 63 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 94 60 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ511-110400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-110400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 88 60 80 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 86 56 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 94 60 83 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 96 59 87 / 0 0 0

Hollister 99 61 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Light winds...becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 102 59 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s to 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-110400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 103 60 101 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather