CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

_____

497 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

CAZ505-060400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 71 51 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-060400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 90 52 79 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 86 54 74 / 0 0 0

Napa 90 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-060400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 93 59 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 71 54 63 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 68 53 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-060400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 74 53 64 / 0 10 10

Oakland 79 56 67 / 0 0 0

Fremont 85 56 72 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 89 55 73 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 84 57 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-060400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 96 58 79 / 0 0 0

Livermore 95 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-060400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ512-060400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-060400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 87 58 74 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 92 56 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-060400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 68 54 63 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 77 53 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 74 56 65 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 80 52 70 / 0 0 0

Hollister 85 56 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 92 56 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ518-060400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 98 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-060400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 77 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

