CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019

_____

560 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 48 61 / 10 20 20

$$

CAZ506-060400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 71 48 71 / 0 20 20

San Rafael 66 51 67 / 10 30 20

Napa 68 50 67 / 10 30 20

$$

CAZ507-060400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 72 50 69 / 10 30 20

$$

CAZ006-060400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 60 51 61 / 10 30 20

Ocean Beach 57 51 59 / 10 30 20

$$

CAZ508-060400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 63 51 64 / 10 40 20

Oakland 64 53 65 / 10 30 20

Fremont 67 51 68 / 10 40 20

Redwood City 67 51 68 / 10 30 20

Mountain View 67 50 68 / 10 30 20

$$

CAZ509-060400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ510-060400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 71 50 72 / 20 30 20

Livermore 69 48 70 / 20 40 20

$$

CAZ511-060400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-060400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-060400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 71 50 72 / 10 30 20

Morgan Hill 71 48 72 / 20 30 10

$$

CAZ530-060400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 61 50 63 / 20 20 10

Big Sur 63 51 62 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ528-060400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 63 50 64 / 20 20 10

Carmel Valley 64 48 66 / 20 20 10

Hollister 66 48 67 / 20 30 10

$$

CAZ516-060400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 69 48 71 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ517-060400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-060400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 72 45 72 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ529-060400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 64 48 65 / 20 30 20

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather