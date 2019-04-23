CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019
_____
404 FPUS56 KMTR 231101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-240400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 73 52 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-240400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in
the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 89 56 87 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 81 55 80 / 0 0 0
Napa 86 58 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-240400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 80s. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 87 60 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-240400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 74 55 73 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 72 54 70 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-240400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 75 55 74 / 0 0 0
Oakland 80 57 79 / 0 0 0
Fremont 85 57 85 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 82 56 82 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 84 56 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-240400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ510-240400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 88 57 89 / 0 0 0
Livermore 86 56 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-240400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s.
$$
CAZ512-240400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ513-240400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 87 57 87 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 88 55 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-240400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 74 53 73 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 72 57 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-240400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 80 55 79 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 81 52 81 / 0 0 0
Hollister 85 55 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-240400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 88 55 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-240400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-240400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 88 54 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-240400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 82 52 81 / 0 0 0
$$
