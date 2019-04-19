CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019

853 FPUS56 KMTR 191101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

CAZ505-200400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 65 49 61 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-200400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 78 49 71 / 0 0 10

San Rafael 73 51 65 / 0 0 10

Napa 77 52 70 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ507-200400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 78 52 70 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ006-200400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs near 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 67 51 62 / 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 65 51 61 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ508-200400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 68 51 61 / 0 10 10

Oakland 72 52 65 / 0 0 10

Fremont 76 52 67 / 0 10 10

Redwood City 73 51 65 / 0 10 10

Mountain View 75 52 67 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-200400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Periods of drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-200400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 80 52 70 / 0 0 10

Livermore 78 50 68 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ511-200400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds around 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-200400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-200400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing

to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 79 51 69 / 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 81 50 70 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ530-200400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Periods of drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 65 51 62 / 0 20 20

Big Sur 66 51 62 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ528-200400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 70 51 65 / 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 74 48 64 / 0 10 10

Hollister 79 49 68 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ516-200400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 84 50 74 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-200400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-200400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 85 48 71 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-200400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Periods of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 72 49 66 / 0 20 20

$$

