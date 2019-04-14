CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

309 FPUS56 KMTR 141101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

CAZ505-150400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 61 46 57 / 0 10 70

CAZ506-150400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 70 44 61 / 0 10 60

San Rafael 66 47 60 / 0 10 60

Napa 69 45 61 / 0 10 60

CAZ507-150400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 69 45 58 / 0 10 60

CAZ006-150400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 63 48 59 / 0 0 50

Ocean Beach 62 49 59 / 0 0 50

CAZ508-150400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 63 49 60 / 0 0 60

Oakland 66 49 61 / 0 0 50

Fremont 69 47 64 / 0 0 60

Redwood City 67 47 63 / 0 0 60

Mountain View 69 47 65 / 0 0 60

CAZ509-150400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ510-150400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 72 46 64 / 0 0 60

Livermore 70 45 63 / 0 0 60

CAZ511-150400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ512-150400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ513-150400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 71 47 67 / 0 0 60

Morgan Hill 73 45 68 / 0 0 70

CAZ530-150400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 63 47 63 / 0 0 60

Big Sur 66 51 64 / 0 0 60

CAZ528-150400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 69 46 66 / 0 0 50

Carmel Valley 69 44 66 / 0 0 60

Hollister 72 45 68 / 0 0 60

CAZ516-150400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 79 46 74 / 0 0 40

CAZ517-150400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-150400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 76 43 71 / 0 0 50

CAZ529-150400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 68 45 63 / 0 0 70

