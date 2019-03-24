CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

300 FPUS56 KMTR 241101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

CAZ505-250400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 10 mph...becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 49 58 / 20 90 90

CAZ506-250400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 67 49 62 / 10 100 100

San Rafael 63 51 60 / 10 90 90

Napa 63 49 60 / 0 90 90

CAZ507-250400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 48 57 / 0 90 90

CAZ006-250400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 53 59 / 10 90 90

Ocean Beach 62 52 60 / 10 90 90

CAZ508-250400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 53 59 / 10 90 90

Oakland 64 53 61 / 0 80 80

Fremont 66 50 63 / 0 50 80

Redwood City 65 50 63 / 0 80 80

Mountain View 66 50 66 / 0 30 80

CAZ509-250400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ510-250400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 66 48 64 / 0 70 80

Livermore 65 48 64 / 0 50 80

CAZ511-250400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ512-250400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ513-250400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 68 51 67 / 0 20 80

Morgan Hill 68 46 67 / 0 10 60

CAZ530-250400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 63 48 65 / 0 10 60

Big Sur 65 48 66 / 0 10 60

CAZ528-250400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 67 47 68 / 0 10 20

Carmel Valley 66 45 67 / 0 10 60

Hollister 67 45 69 / 0 10 40

CAZ516-250400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 70 43 71 / 0 10 10

CAZ517-250400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the 40s to 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-250400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 68 42 70 / 0 10 20

CAZ529-250400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 68 48 63 / 0 20 80

