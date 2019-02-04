CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

_____

085 FPUS56 KMTR 040501

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-042000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 50 39 50 / 100 80 70 50

$$

CAZ506-042000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs near 50. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 50 33 51 / 90 70 60 50

San Rafael 46 51 39 50 / 100 80 70 50

Napa 45 51 36 50 / 100 70 60 50

$$

CAZ507-042000-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs

in the 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of snow showers. A chance

of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Snow level

1400 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 48 35 48 / 100 70 50 40

$$

CAZ006-042000-

San Francisco-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 51 42 51 / 100 80 70 50

Ocean Beach 49 52 42 51 / 100 70 70 50

$$

CAZ508-042000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 53 41 51 / 100 80 80 60

Oakland 48 53 41 51 / 100 80 70 50

Fremont 47 52 39 50 / 100 80 70 60

Redwood City 47 52 39 51 / 100 80 70 60

Mountain View 47 53 39 51 / 100 80 70 60

$$

CAZ509-042000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-042000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 51 38 50 / 100 80 60 50

Livermore 45 51 36 49 / 100 80 70 50

$$

CAZ511-042000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely late in the evening. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow showers and showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. A chance of

showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 1900 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 2100 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-042000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers and snow showers. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the 30s to upper

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2300 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ513-042000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 54 39 52 / 100 80 70 60

Morgan Hill 45 53 36 50 / 100 80 80 60

$$

CAZ530-042000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 55 40 52 / 100 80 70 70

Big Sur 50 53 41 50 / 100 70 70 60

$$

CAZ528-042000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 53 39 51 / 100 80 70 60

Carmel Valley 44 54 37 51 / 100 80 80 70

Hollister 46 53 38 50 / 100 80 70 60

$$

CAZ516-042000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers late in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible late in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 55 39 50 / 100 70 60 50

$$

CAZ517-042000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Precipitation may be heavy at times. New snow accumulation

up to 11 inches. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Snow showers and showers likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning. A chance

of showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the 30s to 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-042000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. A chance of showers late in the

evening. Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the evening. No

snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. Snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers and snow showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 3200 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Light

snow accumulations. Snow level 2400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 2100 feet. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 52 37 48 / 100 80 70 60

$$

CAZ529-042000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 53 39 51 / 100 80 80 70

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather