CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

001 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming southwest around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 20 mph...

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 55 44 54 / 100 100 60 80

$$

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 56 39 54 / 100 100 60 80

San Rafael 40 56 45 55 / 100 100 60 80

Napa 36 56 41 54 / 100 100 50 80

$$

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs near 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 33 53 39 51 / 100 100 50 80

$$

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 57 48 56 / 100 100 60 80

Ocean Beach 45 57 49 57 / 90 90 60 80

$$

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 57 47 56 / 100 100 70 80

Oakland 42 58 46 57 / 90 90 70 80

Fremont 40 57 43 56 / 90 90 70 80

Redwood City 38 57 43 56 / 90 90 60 80

Mountain View 40 58 43 57 / 90 90 60 80

$$

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 57 43 55 / 90 90 60 80

Livermore 36 56 40 55 / 80 90 70 80

$$

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

$$

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 58 43 57 / 90 90 60 80

Morgan Hill 38 57 41 56 / 90 90 70 80

$$

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Lows

around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 59 44 59 / 90 90 70 70

Big Sur 42 58 46 58 / 100 100 70 80

$$

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 58 42 58 / 90 90 70 70

Carmel Valley 37 59 40 59 / 100 100 70 80

Hollister 36 58 41 57 / 80 90 70 70

$$

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 58 40 57 / 80 90 50 50

$$

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain

likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 56 39 56 / 90 90 60 60

$$

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 57 43 56 / 100 100 70 80

$$

