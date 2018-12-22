CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
CAZ505-222000-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 43 56 45 59 / 0 10 10 30
CAZ506-222000-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 36 58 39 60 / 0 10 20 30
San Rafael 42 58 45 60 / 0 0 10 20
Napa 39 58 40 59 / 0 0 10 20
CAZ507-222000-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 36 56 42 57 / 0 10 10 30
CAZ006-222000-
San Francisco-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 48 57 48 58 / 0 0 10 20
Ocean Beach 48 58 49 60 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ508-222000-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 45 57 47 59 / 0 0 10 10
Oakland 45 59 46 60 / 0 0 10 20
Fremont 42 59 43 60 / 0 0 0 10
Redwood City 41 58 44 61 / 0 0 0 10
Mountain View 42 59 43 61 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ509-222000-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ510-222000-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 42 58 42 61 / 0 0 0 20
Livermore 39 58 40 60 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ511-222000-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ512-222000-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
CAZ513-222000-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 60 42 62 / 0 0 0 10
Morgan Hill 41 60 40 63 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ530-222000-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 43 60 44 62 / 0 0 0 10
Big Sur 46 61 50 63 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ528-222000-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 42 61 42 62 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 41 62 41 65 / 0 0 0 10
Hollister 41 60 40 62 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-222000-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 42 63 39 64 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ517-222000-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
CAZ518-222000-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 40 62 39 65 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ529-222000-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 43 61 43 62 / 0 0 0 10
