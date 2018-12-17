CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
287 FPUS56 KMTR 171801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-180900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 57 47 57 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ506-180900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 60 42 59 / 10 10 20
San Rafael 60 46 60 / 10 10 10
Napa 60 43 60 / 0 0 10
$$
CAZ507-180900-
North Bay Mountains-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 39 58 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ006-180900-
San Francisco-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 59 50 60 / 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 59 50 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-180900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 59 50 60 / 0 0 0
Oakland 61 49 62 / 0 0 0
Fremont 61 45 61 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 60 45 61 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 61 45 61 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-180900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
$$
CAZ510-180900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 60 44 61 / 0 0 0
Livermore 60 42 61 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-180900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
$$
CAZ512-180900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ513-180900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 62 45 62 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 62 41 62 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-180900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 61 46 63 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-180900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 61 42 63 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 62 41 65 / 0 0 0
Hollister 61 41 62 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-180900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 62 41 64 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ517-180900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-180900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 61 39 63 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ529-180900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1000 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
$$
