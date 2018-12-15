CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
CAZ505-161400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 57 53 58 / 30 90 100
CAZ506-161400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 59 52 59 / 40 90 100
San Rafael 60 54 60 / 20 80 100
Napa 60 52 60 / 20 70 100
CAZ507-161400-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows near
50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 47 57 / 30 80 100
CAZ006-161400-
San Francisco-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 61 55 61 / 20 70 100
Ocean Beach 62 55 61 / 20 60 90
CAZ508-161400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 61 54 60 / 10 70 100
Oakland 63 53 62 / 10 60 100
Fremont 63 49 62 / 10 30 90
Redwood City 63 50 61 / 10 50 90
Mountain View 64 50 62 / 10 40 90
CAZ509-161400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
CAZ510-161400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50.
South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 63 49 61 / 10 40 100
Livermore 63 48 61 / 10 30 90
CAZ511-161400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
CAZ512-161400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ513-161400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 64 50 62 / 10 30 90
Morgan Hill 63 47 62 / 0 20 90
CAZ530-161400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 63 50 63 / 0 20 90
Big Sur 62 49 62 / 0 20 90
CAZ528-161400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 63 47 63 / 0 10 90
Carmel Valley 65 47 65 / 0 20 90
Hollister 64 46 63 / 0 10 90
CAZ516-161400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 62 43 63 / 0 0 80
CAZ517-161400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ518-161400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 62 42 62 / 0 0 80
CAZ529-161400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 50. North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50. South winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 63 51 63 / 10 40 90
