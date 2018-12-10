CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
CAZ505-111400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 58 42 58 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-111400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 60 34 62 / 0 0 10
San Rafael 59 42 60 / 0 0 0
Napa 59 35 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-111400-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 42 57 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-111400-
San Francisco-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 45 58 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 58 47 59 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-111400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 43 58 / 0 0 10
Oakland 58 42 59 / 0 0 0
Fremont 58 40 58 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 59 42 59 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 58 40 59 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-111400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-111400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 38 59 / 0 0 0
Livermore 58 37 59 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-111400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CAZ512-111400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ513-111400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 39 60 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 60 37 61 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-111400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 61 42 60 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 61 51 61 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-111400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 60 41 60 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 62 40 62 / 0 0 0
Hollister 60 37 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-111400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 63 38 62 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-111400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ518-111400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 62 39 62 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-111400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 61 41 61 / 0 0 0
$$
