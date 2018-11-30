CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-302000-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers late in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 48 57 46 55 / 20 20 90 70
$$
CAZ506-302000-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers late in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 41 58 41 55 / 20 30 90 50
San Rafael 48 58 47 56 / 20 10 70 60
Napa 42 57 42 55 / 20 10 80 50
$$
CAZ507-302000-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers late in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 43 55 42 53 / 30 20 80 50
$$
CAZ006-302000-
San Francisco-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of
showers late in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 52 57 50 56 / 20 10 70 70
Ocean Beach 52 58 51 56 / 20 10 70 70
$$
CAZ508-302000-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 51 58 49 56 / 30 10 80 80
Oakland 49 58 47 56 / 20 10 70 70
Fremont 47 57 45 56 / 30 10 70 70
Redwood City 48 58 47 56 / 30 10 80 80
Mountain View 48 57 45 55 / 30 10 70 70
$$
CAZ509-302000-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers
late in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest with gusts to around 35 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-302000-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 45 58 43 56 / 30 10 60 60
Livermore 44 57 42 55 / 30 10 70 70
$$
CAZ511-302000-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-302000-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers late in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s.
$$
CAZ513-302000-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 48 58 45 56 / 30 10 70 70
Morgan Hill 44 59 41 56 / 50 10 80 80
$$
CAZ530-302000-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely late in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 50 59 47 57 / 60 10 80 80
Big Sur 48 60 51 59 / 70 10 80 80
$$
CAZ528-302000-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 48 59 44 57 / 60 10 80 80
Carmel Valley 46 58 44 57 / 70 10 80 80
Hollister 45 59 42 57 / 50 10 60 60
$$
CAZ516-302000-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 45 60 40 58 / 40 10 50 60
$$
CAZ517-302000-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain likely after
midnight. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. A chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in
the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level 4200 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-302000-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 44 58 39 55 / 50 10 50 70
$$
CAZ529-302000-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of
rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 60 44 58 / 40 10 80 80
$$
