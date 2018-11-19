CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

121 FPUS56 KMTR 191801

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 61 47 61 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ506-200900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 66 37 63 / 0 0 10

San Rafael 63 44 62 / 0 10 10

Napa 65 40 62 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ507-200900-

North Bay Mountains-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 67 33 63 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-200900-

San Francisco-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs near

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 49 62 / 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 62 50 63 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ508-200900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 47 62 / 0 10 10

Oakland 61 46 64 / 0 0 10

Fremont 62 43 66 / 0 0 10

Redwood City 63 41 65 / 0 0 10

Mountain View 62 45 65 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-200900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ510-200900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 63 38 63 / 0 0 10

Livermore 64 38 65 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ511-200900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ512-200900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-200900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 65 43 66 / 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 66 39 67 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ530-200900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 63 46 65 / 0 0 10

Big Sur 67 49 72 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ528-200900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 65 42 67 / 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 69 40 71 / 0 0 10

Hollister 67 40 68 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ516-200900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 73 37 71 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-200900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-200900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 71 38 70 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-200900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1000 AM PST Mon Nov 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 67 42 68 / 10 10 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather