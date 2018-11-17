CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-181400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze, patchy dense fog and smoke. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 61 46 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-181400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 66 33 64 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 61 42 61 / 0 0 0

Napa 65 37 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-181400-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 68 33 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-181400-

San Francisco-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 60.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze, patchy dense fog and smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 60 50 60 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 60 49 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-181400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 61 45 60 / 0 0 0

Oakland 63 47 63 / 0 0 0

Fremont 65 41 65 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 63 44 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-181400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze, patchy dense fog and smoke. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ510-181400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 64 38 63 / 0 0 0

Livermore 66 36 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-181400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ512-181400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ513-181400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows near 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 65 42 64 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-181400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 61 46 63 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 68 45 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-181400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 67 40 69 / 0 0 0

Hollister 64 37 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-181400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 71 38 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-181400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s.

CAZ518-181400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 73 37 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-181400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze, patchy dense fog and smoke. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

