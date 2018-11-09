CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

_____

586 FPUS56 KMTR 091401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100500-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 67 41 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-100500-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to north 35 to

45 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 75 37 74 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 74 43 72 / 0 0 0

Napa 73 35 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-100500-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 71 36 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-100500-

San Francisco-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 69 46 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 66 46 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-100500-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 71 43 69 / 0 0 0

Oakland 72 43 70 / 0 0 0

Fremont 71 41 69 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 73 44 71 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 72 41 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-100500-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-100500-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 73 38 73 / 0 0 0

Livermore 74 38 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-100500-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ512-100500-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-100500-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 75 40 72 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 78 38 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-100500-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 73 44 68 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 76 45 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-100500-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 74 38 71 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 79 39 76 / 0 0 0

Hollister 77 33 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-100500-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows near 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 78 33 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-100500-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ518-100500-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 80 30 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-100500-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 76 41 72 / 0 0 0

$$

