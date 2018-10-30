CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-310100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 68 52 70 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-310100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 44 78 46 81 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 49 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 47 78 49 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-310100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 46 76 47 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-310100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 71 55 73 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 54 67 55 68 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ508-310100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 53 72 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 54 75 55 78 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 48 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 49 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 52 75 53 78 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-310100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ510-310100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 48 78 49 81 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 47 78 48 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-310100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
CAZ512-310100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ513-310100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 51 76 51 79 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 47 77 46 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-310100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 50 70 50 74 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 47 81 46 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-310100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 48 71 48 77 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 45 74 45 82 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 44 77 44 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-310100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 45 76 44 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-310100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. North winds 35 to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
CAZ518-310100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 44 77 43 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-310100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds...becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 48 77 48 81 / 0 0 0 0
