CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-310100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 68 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-310100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 78 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 47 78 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-310100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 76 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-310100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 71 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 67 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-310100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 72 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 75 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 48 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 75 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-310100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-310100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 78 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 47 78 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-310100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ512-310100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-310100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 76 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 47 77 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-310100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 70 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 81 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-310100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 71 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 74 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 44 77 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-310100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 76 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-310100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. North winds 35 to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-310100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 77 43 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-310100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 77 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

