CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

549 FPUS56 KMTR 260401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-261900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 69 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-261900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 79 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 78 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 80 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-261900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 82 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-261900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 70 57 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 67 56 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-261900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 71 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 74 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 75 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 75 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 75 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-261900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ510-261900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 82 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-261900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ512-261900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ513-261900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 78 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 83 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-261900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 70 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 82 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-261900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 73 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 79 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 49 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-261900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-261900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ518-261900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 89 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-261900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 78 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

