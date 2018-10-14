CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
328 FPUS56 KMTR 141001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
CAZ505-150100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 49 75 52 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-150100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s to 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...
becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 44 84 52 86 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 52 81 54 84 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 49 83 53 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-150100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 44 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-150100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 73 58 78 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 67 56 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-150100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 72 58 78 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 54 77 56 82 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 51 78 53 80 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 50 80 55 83 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 53 78 53 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-150100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds around
5 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-150100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 52 84 52 85 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 48 83 53 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-150100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds
around 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ512-150100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. East winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ513-150100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 52 80 52 81 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 46 84 49 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-150100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 70 51 74 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 52 74 47 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-150100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 51 71 51 77 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 50 79 46 81 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 48 84 49 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-150100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 48 80 48 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-150100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ518-150100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 51 86 51 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-150100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 49 77 50 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
