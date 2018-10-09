CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

101 FPUS56 KMTR 091001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 69 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 79 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 77 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 78 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-100100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 79 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 66 55 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 63 55 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 70 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 73 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 74 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 76 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 75 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs near 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 81 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 80 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-100100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 77 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 80 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 69 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 69 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 69 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 76 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 76 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 76 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 81 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 69 53 68 / 0 0 10 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather