CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

282 FPUS56 KMTR 090401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

CAZ505-091900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 70 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-091900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 82 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 78 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 81 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-091900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 82 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-091900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 68 56 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 63 55 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-091900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 73 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 74 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 77 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 76 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 77 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-091900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ510-091900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 83 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 83 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-091900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ512-091900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ513-091900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 80 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 81 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-091900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 69 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 73 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-091900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 69 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 77 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 79 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-091900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 78 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-091900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ518-091900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 81 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-091900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 72 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

