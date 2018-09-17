CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
634 FPUS56 KMTR 171301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-180400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 65 51 66 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-180400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows
in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 77 47 79 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 71 52 70 / 0 0 0
Napa 75 52 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-180400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 79 48 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-180400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 54 65 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 60 54 61 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-180400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 69 54 68 / 0 0 0
Oakland 69 56 69 / 0 0 0
Fremont 71 53 70 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 72 53 72 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 73 55 73 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-180400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
CAZ510-180400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 78 55 75 / 0 0 0
Livermore 77 52 73 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-180400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ512-180400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ513-180400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 76 53 75 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 79 49 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-180400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 54 67 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 76 49 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-180400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
near 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
Salinas Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s Hollister Valley.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 53 68 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 74 47 72 / 0 0 0
Hollister 76 49 72 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-180400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 79 49 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-180400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
$$
CAZ518-180400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 84 47 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-180400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 73 50 70 / 0 0 0
$$
