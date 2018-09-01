CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

722 FPUS56 KMTR 012201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-021300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 69 54 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-021300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 88 53 88 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 82 56 86 / 0 0 0

Napa 83 55 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-021300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 89 60 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-021300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 56 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 62 55 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-021300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 56 71 / 0 0 0

Oakland 72 58 73 / 0 0 0

Fremont 74 58 79 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 76 58 82 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 75 58 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-021300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ510-021300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 87 59 92 / 0 0 0

Livermore 84 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-021300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ512-021300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ513-021300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 78 58 82 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 85 55 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-021300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 56 67 / 10 10 0

Big Sur 78 55 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-021300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 Salinas

Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 56 69 / 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 74 52 82 / 10 10 0

Hollister 79 54 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-021300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 84 55 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-021300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ518-021300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 92 54 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-021300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 75 54 75 / 0 0 0

