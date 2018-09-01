CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-021300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 69 54 71 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-021300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 88 53 88 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 82 56 86 / 0 0 0
Napa 83 55 84 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-021300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.
Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 89 60 95 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-021300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 66 56 66 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 62 55 61 / 0 0 0
CAZ508-021300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 69 56 71 / 0 0 0
Oakland 72 58 73 / 0 0 0
Fremont 74 58 79 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 76 58 82 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 75 58 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-021300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
CAZ510-021300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 87 59 92 / 0 0 0
Livermore 84 57 92 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-021300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ512-021300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
CAZ513-021300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 78 58 82 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 85 55 92 / 0 0 0
CAZ530-021300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 56 67 / 10 10 0
Big Sur 78 55 76 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-021300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 Salinas
Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 56 69 / 10 10 0
Carmel Valley 74 52 82 / 10 10 0
Hollister 79 54 85 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-021300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 84 55 92 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-021300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ518-021300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 92 54 96 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-021300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 75 54 75 / 0 0 0
