CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
_____
994 FPUS56 KMTR 300401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-301900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 68 53 70 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ506-301900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 75 52 84 / 10 10 0 0
San Rafael 57 73 54 82 / 10 10 0 0
Napa 55 76 54 80 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ507-301900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 51 78 53 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-301900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 65 54 66 / 10 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 56 61 54 60 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ508-301900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 69 55 70 / 10 10 0 0
Oakland 59 70 57 72 / 10 10 0 0
Fremont 58 72 57 75 / 10 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 73 57 77 / 10 10 0 0
Mountain View 59 73 57 75 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ509-301900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ510-301900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 79 56 88 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 57 77 55 84 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-301900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
CAZ512-301900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ513-301900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 76 58 80 / 10 10 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 80 55 87 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ530-301900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 57 68 56 67 / 10 10 0 0
Big Sur 54 77 53 78 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ528-301900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 57 68 56 68 / 10 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 52 75 52 77 / 10 10 0 0
Hollister 54 77 54 82 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-301900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 54 79 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-301900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-301900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 49 87 50 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-301900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 55 72 54 74 / 10 10 0 0
$$
