CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018
_____
850 FPUS56 KMTR 211001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-220100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog.
Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 63 54 68 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ506-220100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and
patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 53 67 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 54 70 54 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-220100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Haze. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 54 84 54 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-220100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 61 56 64 / 10 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 58 55 59 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ508-220100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 69 56 69 / 10 10 0 0
Oakland 56 65 58 70 / 10 10 0 0
Fremont 56 72 57 74 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 56 70 57 76 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 57 73 58 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-220100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-220100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 81 57 85 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 55 80 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-220100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ512-220100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ513-220100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to upper
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 58 77 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 80 55 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-220100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 66 55 66 / 10 10 0 0
Big Sur 51 67 51 78 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ528-220100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister Valley.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in the
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 65 55 67 / 10 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 72 51 77 / 10 0 0 0
Hollister 53 72 53 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-220100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 77 52 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-220100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-220100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 53 91 53 94 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-220100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 53 69 54 71 / 10 10 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather