CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

_____

401 FPUS56 KMTR 140401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-141900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 69 54 69 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ506-141900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 84 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 81 55 82 / 10 10 10 0

Napa 54 83 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-141900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 91 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-141900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 55 64 / 10 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 53 59 54 59 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ508-141900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 67 55 67 / 10 10 10 0

Oakland 57 70 57 70 / 10 10 10 0

Fremont 56 76 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 78 57 79 / 0 10 10 0

Mountain View 57 74 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-141900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-141900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 90 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 88 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-141900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ512-141900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ513-141900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 82 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 92 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-141900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 65 54 65 / 10 10 0 0

Big Sur 51 79 52 80 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-141900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley

and in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 10 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 78 51 80 / 10 10 0 0

Hollister 53 82 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-141900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 88 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-141900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-141900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 98 56 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-141900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 72 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather