CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

703 FPUS56 KMTR 121001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-130100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 69 53 65 / 10 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-130100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 88 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 84 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 80 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-130100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 89 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-130100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 66 55 64 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 53 61 54 59 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ508-130100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 71 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 72 57 69 / 0 0 10 0

Fremont 57 77 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 81 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 76 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-130100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ510-130100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 92 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-130100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-130100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-130100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 82 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 91 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-130100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 68 53 65 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 79 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-130100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s

Hollister Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid

80s Hollister Valley.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister Valley. Lows in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 69 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 82 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 84 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-130100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 90 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-130100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-130100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 57 100 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-130100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 73 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather