CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

208 FPUS56 KMTR 021001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-030100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 68 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-030100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, haze. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 87 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 82 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-030100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 93 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-030100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 59 53 60 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-030100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 70 57 72 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 56 70 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 76 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 78 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 75 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-030100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-030100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 87 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 88 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-030100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ512-030100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ513-030100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 82 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 91 55 91 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ530-030100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 66 54 67 / 10 10 0 0

Big Sur 53 78 53 79 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-030100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the 80s to

lower 90s Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 67 55 69 / 10 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 81 53 82 / 10 10 0 0

Hollister 55 82 53 83 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ516-030100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 101. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 89 55 89 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ517-030100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-030100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 101.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 58 98 55 98 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ529-030100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 73 54 74 / 10 10 0 0

$$

