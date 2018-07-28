CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

162 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 65 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 85 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 84 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 81 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-290100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 97 57 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 62 55 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 58 54 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 68 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 69 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 76 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 76 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 54 71 59 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 93 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-290100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to 70s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 81 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 66 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas

Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 67 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 81 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

91 to 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

92 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

mid 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

$$

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 60 101 59 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 74 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather