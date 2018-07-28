CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-290100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 50 65 53 68 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-290100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 85 53 87 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 84 55 84 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 55 81 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-290100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the
mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 60 97 57 99 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-290100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 52 62 55 64 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 58 54 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ508-290100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 68 58 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 55 69 58 71 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 76 58 77 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 58 76 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 54 71 59 73 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-290100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ510-290100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 93 59 93 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-290100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to 70s. West winds
around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 70s. Highs near 90.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
CAZ512-290100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
CAZ513-290100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph increasing
to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 81 60 83 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 57 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-290100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 56 66 55 67 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 55 82 53 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-290100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas
Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 56 67 56 68 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 55 81 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 55 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-290100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
91 to 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
92 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 56 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-290100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
mid 80s to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
CAZ518-290100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 60 101 59 101 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-290100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 55 74 55 74 / 0 0 0 0
