CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

496 FPUS56 KMTR 151001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

CAZ505-160100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 66 52 69 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-160100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 81 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 79 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 81 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-160100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 92 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-160100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 65 54 67 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 60 54 60 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-160100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 70 56 70 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 58 69 57 72 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 58 76 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 79 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 75 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-160100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-160100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 85 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 88 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-160100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-160100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-160100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 83 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 90 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-160100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 67 55 69 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 77 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-160100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in

the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near

70 Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 68 55 70 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 81 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 57 82 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-160100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 89 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-160100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-160100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 98 58 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-160100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 72 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

