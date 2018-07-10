CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

188 FPUS56 KMTR 100401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-101900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 70 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-101900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 90 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 85 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 87 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-101900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 94 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-101900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 70 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 62 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-101900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 61 78 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 59 76 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 79 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 83 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 79 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-101900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-101900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 92 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-101900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-101900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ513-101900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 85 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 93 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-101900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 69 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 79 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-101900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 71 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 82 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 56 85 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-101900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 88 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-101900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-101900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 96 53 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-101900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 78 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather