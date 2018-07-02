CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

CAZ505-030400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 52 67 / 10 10 10

CAZ506-030400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Areas of smoke and patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 78 53 80 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 76 55 75 / 0 10 10

Napa 79 55 79 / 0 10 10

CAZ507-030400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 89 54 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-030400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 64 55 64 / 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 60 53 59 / 10 10 10

CAZ508-030400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 75 57 69 / 0 10 10

Oakland 71 56 70 / 0 0 0

Fremont 75 56 75 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 77 55 76 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 75 58 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-030400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ510-030400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 86 56 82 / 0 0 0

Livermore 85 56 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-030400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs near 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ512-030400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ513-030400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 79 57 78 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 85 53 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-030400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 71 55 66 / 10 10 10

Big Sur 70 50 72 / 10 10 10

CAZ528-030400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 55 67 / 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 79 51 76 / 0 10 10

Hollister 77 53 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-030400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 81 53 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-030400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ518-030400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 91 52 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-030400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 66 55 67 / 0 10 10

